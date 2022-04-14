Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,184,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3,612.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 395,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,717. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.08.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

PCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

