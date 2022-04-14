nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford Sells 60,000 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,542,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 1.00. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
