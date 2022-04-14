Neo Trading 11.9% Lower This Week (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $20.56 or 0.00051495 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $93.49 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001832 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

About Neo

Neo is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

