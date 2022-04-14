Nervos Network Market Cap Hits $321.30 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $321.30 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,332,887,818 coins and its circulating supply is 30,488,925,908 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

