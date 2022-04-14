Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $537.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $350.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix has a 12-month low of $329.82 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.37.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.8% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $1,950,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

