Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the March 15th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 67,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,554. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0206 per share. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NML. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 120.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.