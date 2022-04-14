New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 284,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,382,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.00.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,466,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863,226 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 401,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 277,700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.