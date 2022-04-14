New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Update

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the March 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ NVSA opened at $9.81 on Thursday. New Vista Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 520,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 182,117 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 444,617 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 135,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 354,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 242,259 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.