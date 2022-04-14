New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.12.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.