New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 8,174 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $57,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.05.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $112.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $94.91 and a one year high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

