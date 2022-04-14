New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,005 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of FedEx worth $140,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5,753.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FDX stock opened at $206.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $199.03 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.