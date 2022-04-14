New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,373 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $51,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.98. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

