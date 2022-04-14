New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $53,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK opened at $267.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.65 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

