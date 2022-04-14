New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,724,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,155 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Exelon worth $99,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exelon by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2,084.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,925,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Exelon by 100.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,780,000 after acquiring an additional 835,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXC opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $50.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.59%.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

