New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,147 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.52% of Tyler Technologies worth $114,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $418.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $433.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.38 and a 12-month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.46.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.