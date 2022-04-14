New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of D.R. Horton worth $56,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI opened at $74.10 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.79 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $90.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.68.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

