New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 409,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quidel were worth $55,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quidel by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Quidel by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 17.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quidel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $113.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average of $122.95. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.