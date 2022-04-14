New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.31% of Eversource Energy worth $96,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.01. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.33.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.03%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $895,464. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

