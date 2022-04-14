New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,756 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $53,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after buying an additional 638,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,257,000 after buying an additional 171,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,908,000 after buying an additional 105,348 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $50,376,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on H. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $93.93 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average is $89.46.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

