New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $108.01 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Dollar General worth $108,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $245.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $247.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.03.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

