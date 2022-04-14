New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $120.69 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,567 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.31% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $120,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,504,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,936,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,138,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,471.75.

MTD stock opened at $1,342.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,220.45 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,394.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,469.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

