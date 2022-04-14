New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $152.07 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,988 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Marriott International worth $152,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Marriott International by 973.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Marriott International stock opened at $175.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $184.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day moving average is $162.03. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

