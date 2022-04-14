New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $48.22 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $48,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after acquiring an additional 154,534 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,701,000 after purchasing an additional 153,180 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,811,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 93,783 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $387.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.31 and a 200-day moving average of $411.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.94 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.