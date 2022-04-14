New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $49.69 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172,848 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 35,962 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $49,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,072 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,914,000 after buying an additional 396,798 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 304,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 24,306 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,372 shares of company stock worth $11,780,782 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

