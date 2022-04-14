New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $50.64 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 489,859 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $50,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,295,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,935,000 after buying an additional 228,942 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,996,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,266,000 after buying an additional 114,222 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,992,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,717,000 after purchasing an additional 50,129 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.45. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

