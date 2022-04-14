New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $55.82 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $55,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $147.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.36. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

