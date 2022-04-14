New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $63.60 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $63,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG stock opened at $127.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.14.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.39.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.