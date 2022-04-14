New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 489,859 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $50,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 135,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of HALO opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

