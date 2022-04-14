New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,183,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,982 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.54% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $66,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

