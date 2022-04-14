New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,126,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,220 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Synchrony Financial worth $52,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

