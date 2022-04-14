New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,126,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,220 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $52,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,310,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,262.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $37.47 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

