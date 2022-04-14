New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,527 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of EOG Resources worth $123,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,032,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after buying an additional 2,023,221 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in EOG Resources by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $179,254,000 after buying an additional 1,671,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $233,576,000 after buying an additional 879,803 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.36.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $123.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.31. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

