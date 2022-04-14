New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,791 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Textron were worth $48,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Textron by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Textron by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,851,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,746,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $782,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.04.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.42%.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

