New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,244 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 639,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Moderna worth $162,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 263.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $159,563,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after buying an additional 24,239 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock opened at $169.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.89 and a 200-day moving average of $230.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $1,696,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,054 shares of company stock worth $31,207,374. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.