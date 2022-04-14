New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,581 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Emerson Electric worth $126,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $93.31 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

