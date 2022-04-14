New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 661,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 217,477 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $50,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 379,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,274,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $4,777,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.02. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $7,212,908.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,433,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LSCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

