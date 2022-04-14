New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,814 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Marathon Petroleum worth $103,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $120,697,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,269,869 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after buying an additional 975,983 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

