New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,611,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 85,209 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $60,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $37.94 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

