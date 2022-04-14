Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Down 86.4% in March

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
NTXVF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.50.
About Nexteer Automotive Group (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nexteer Automotive Group (NTXVF)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.