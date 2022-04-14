Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Down 86.4% in March

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

NTXVF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

About Nexteer Automotive Group

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

