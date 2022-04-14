NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) PT Raised to $11.60 at Piper Sandler

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $11.60 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.12.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NEX opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $509.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,135,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,233 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.