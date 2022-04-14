NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Shares Down 5.7%

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 499,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 879,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

NXTP has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on NextPlay Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextPlay Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

NextPlay Technologies ( NASDAQ:NXTP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 566.50% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Analysts predict that NextPlay Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NextPlay Technologies by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 37,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NextPlay Technologies by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

