Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.88. 14,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.63. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

