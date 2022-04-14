Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 34,673 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,673 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $20,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $282,824,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after buying an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,312,000 after buying an additional 1,083,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after purchasing an additional 733,355 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $38.99. 263,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,410,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

