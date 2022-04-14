Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 625,690 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 341.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 809,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,690 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $30,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Twitter by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Twitter by 1.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 1.6% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,614 shares of company stock worth $546,043 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.85. 44,306,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,164,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

