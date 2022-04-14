Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 34.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

GD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.71. The company had a trading volume of 751,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,272. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.43 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

