Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,099 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,749,000 after purchasing an additional 159,694 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,134,000 after acquiring an additional 150,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $313,205,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after acquiring an additional 70,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LPL Financial by 31.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,565,000 after acquiring an additional 355,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.25.

Shares of LPLA traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.78. 31,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,587. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $214.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

