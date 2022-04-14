Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $889.71.

Shares of BLK traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $715.74. The stock had a trading volume of 908,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $744.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $841.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

