Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after purchasing an additional 179,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.72. The stock had a trading volume of 47,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,959. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

