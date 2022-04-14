Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $297.58. 12,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,709. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.16 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.17.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

