Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.64 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,436,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,668,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,806,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMG traded up $8.17 on Thursday, hitting $1,598.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,522.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,636.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,975.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

